Mythical Giant Herring Discovered in Sweden

A rare and ancient giant Herring, measuring close to 12 feet long, was found dead near a small fishing village on Sweden’s west coast.

Also known as the ‘giant oarfish’, the King of Herrings is the world’s longest bony fish, with specimens known to reach a whopping 12 metres in length.

A remarkably rare species, the oarfish is the first sighting of its kind in the last 130 years, according to a neighbouring maritime museum.

A resident at the tiny fishing village of Bovallstrand, Kurt Ove Eriksson, said he saw what he first thought was a giant piece of plastic floating in the water. As he came nearer, he saw a huge eye, discovering what he describes as an “extremely strange fish”.

The House of the Sea Museum, in Lysekil, has said the rare King of Herrings is thought to live in depths up to 1000 metres, with many believing it linked with arcane deep sea monster myths.

The museum has released a statement of the find, saying the titan like animal was discovered with a deep cut through its body, as well as its typically resplendent back fin missing. The fish is now frozen inside the museum, and is purportedly set to be used in an up and coming mythical sea monster exhibition.

